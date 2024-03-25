Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 25: Air defence downs two ballistic missiles
Ukraine
Russia's missile attack on Kyiv on March 25: Air defence downs two ballistic missiles

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
missile
The Russian occupiers hit Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Air Force announced the details of the Russian missile attack on Kyiv

The Air Force reported that the anti-aircraft defense shot down two ballistic missiles. They were launched around 10:30 a.m. from the temporarily occupied Crimea. The type of missiles is set.

What is known about the consequences and victims of the attack

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kyiv administration reported that a non-residential building was destroyed in the Pecherskyi district, a high-rise building was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district, and debris fell in the Dniproskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

As of 11:30 a.m., five people were injured in the Pecherskyi district. Two women were treated by medics on the spot, and the other two, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalised.

Monitoring groups assume that Kyiv was hit by ZM22 "Zirkon" hypersonic missiles launched from vertical launch containers from Crimea.

For the first time, Russia launched such missiles over Ukraine on February 7 of this year. One 3M22 fell in the Dniprovskyi region, creating a ravine, and the second fell in a field in Vyshneve, near Kyiv. Air defence shot down them, so they did not reach their targets.

The project "monitor" writes that this time, several missiles covered the distance of 580 km to the capital in about 3 minutes, which makes it possible to estimate their speed as 11,600 km/h.

