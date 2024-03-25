Russian missile attack on Kyiv on March 25: 5 injured, people may be under rubble

On March 25, a building collapsed in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv as a result of a Russian missile strike. People may be under its rubble.

Emergency and rescue operations continue in Kyiv after the Russian missile attack

The State Emergency Service stated people may be under the rubble. At the same time, the Red Cross headquarters has been deployed in the building of one of the schools.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a multi-story non-residential building was damaged in the Pecherskyi district.

Ruination on an area of approximately 100 square meters. Without subsequent burning, the message says. Share

The Ministry of Culture stated that in Kyiv, fragments of an enemy missile destroyed part of the Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design building named after M. Boychuk.

The sports hall, congress hall and exhibition center were completely destroyed. The premises of the departments and the auditorium of the institution were also significantly damaged.

What is known about the Russian missile attack on Kyiv on March 25

The Russian occupiers hit Kyiv with two ballistic missiles from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Air defence forces shot them down.

The mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, and the Kyiv administration reported that a non-residential building was destroyed in the Pechersk district, a high-rise building was damaged in the Solomyanskyi district, and debris fell in the Dniproskyi and Holosiivskyi districts.

As of now, there are five victims in the Pechersk district. Two women were treated by medics on the spot, and the other two, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalised.

Monitoring groups assume that Kiev was hit by ZM22 "Zirkon" hypersonic missiles, which are launched from vertical launch containers from Crimea.

The project "monitor" writes that this time, several rockets covered the distance of 580 km to the capital in about three minutes, which makes it possible to estimate the speed of the missiles as 11,600 km/h.