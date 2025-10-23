Former Russian President and Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev lashed out at Trump over new US anti-Russian sanctions.

Medvedev mentioned Trump's cancellation of the meeting with Putin in Budapest and new sanctions against Russia's energy sector. The odious politician directly called the US president an enemy of the aggressor country, and his decision an act of war.

If any of the numerous commentators still had illusions, get it. The USA is our adversary, and their talkative “peacemaker” has now fully embarked on the path of war with Russia. Yes, he is not always actively fighting on the side of Bandera’s Kyiv, but this is his conflict now, not Biden’s insanity! Of course, they will say that he could not do otherwise, he was pressured in Congress, etc. This does not negate the main point: the decisions made are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully expressed solidarity with the crazy Europe. Share

Medvedev also threatens Ukraine with new strikes and rejects the idea of negotiations to end the war.