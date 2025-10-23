Medvedev cynically called Trump a talkative "peacemaker" and an enemy of Russia
Medvedev
Source:  online.ua

Former Russian President and Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev lashed out at Trump over new US anti-Russian sanctions.

  • Medvedev criticizes Trump for new anti-Russian sanctions and labels him as an enemy of Russia, intensifying the rift between the two countries.
  • Medvedev threatens Ukraine with new strikes and dismisses the idea of negotiations, opting for military action against perceived enemies.
  • Trump's actions, including showing solidarity with Europe in conflicts with Russia, are viewed as acts of war by Medvedev, highlighting escalating tensions on the global stage.

Medvedev lashed out at Trump over new US sanctions against Russia

Medvedev mentioned Trump's cancellation of the meeting with Putin in Budapest and new sanctions against Russia's energy sector. The odious politician directly called the US president an enemy of the aggressor country, and his decision an act of war.

If any of the numerous commentators still had illusions, get it. The USA is our adversary, and their talkative “peacemaker” has now fully embarked on the path of war with Russia. Yes, he is not always actively fighting on the side of Bandera’s Kyiv, but this is his conflict now, not Biden’s insanity! Of course, they will say that he could not do otherwise, he was pressured in Congress, etc. This does not negate the main point: the decisions made are an act of war against Russia. And now Trump has fully expressed solidarity with the crazy Europe.

Medvedev also threatens Ukraine with new strikes and rejects the idea of negotiations to end the war.

But there is a clear plus in the next movement of the Trump pendulum: you can hammer with various weapons at all Bandera's nooks and crannies without regard to unnecessary negotiations. And achieve victory exactly where it is possible. On the ground, not at the office desk. Destroying enemies, not making senseless deals.

