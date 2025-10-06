Former Russian President and Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev is threatening European countries with war. The odious politician puts forward 5 versions of the appearance of unknown drones over the EU, indirectly admitting that this is a Russian special operation.

Medvedev scares Europe with Russian drones

European cities have been gripped by an epidemic of UFDs or Unidentified Flying Drones. UAVs are everywhere: near military bases, in airports, fields and over cities. Whose — it is unclear, Medvedev cynically notes and puts forward 5 versions of the origin of drones over European airspace.

Provocations by Bandera's supporters aimed at improving the supply of weapons and provoking war. The activities of the pro-Russian underground in these countries are aimed at destabilizing life in the EU. Testing of their air defense systems for strength, carried out by local intelligence services. Games of local punks with hooligan goals. Direct supply of drones from Russia.

The first is quite likely, although the path of a regular UAV can usually be tracked. A bunch of senseless Khokhlouk cloners live in Europe. It's safer to launch drones in Europe than on the front lines, Medvedev invents. Share

The second version is theoretically possible, but still doubtful, according to the odious politician.

People who sympathize with our country will not waste their resources by coming out of the underground. Our "agents and moles" are waiting for a separate team.

Special services and national armed forces should check their readiness to repel UAV attacks, believes Putin's ally.

Fourth version. Of course, local idlers can have fun launching drones. Why not let your bureaucrats? Nice way! Share

The fifth version was commented on in detail by the Russian President during the Valdai discussions. There is nothing to add here, and his words also correlate with the fourth version, says Medvedev.

In fact, the reasons for this panic around “Russian drones” could be any of the above reasons or a combination of them. The main thing is not this. The main thing is that the Europeans who are not far away feel on their own skin what the danger of war is. That they are afraid and tremble, like stupid animals in a herd being driven to the slaughter. To get away from fear, anticipating their close and painful end. Share

Medvedev also cynically attacked Merz and Macron.