Former Russian President and Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev is threatening European countries with war. The odious politician puts forward 5 versions of the appearance of unknown drones over the EU, indirectly admitting that this is a Russian special operation.
Medvedev scares Europe with Russian drones
European cities have been gripped by an epidemic of UFDs or Unidentified Flying Drones. UAVs are everywhere: near military bases, in airports, fields and over cities. Whose — it is unclear, Medvedev cynically notes and puts forward 5 versions of the origin of drones over European airspace.
Provocations by Bandera's supporters aimed at improving the supply of weapons and provoking war.
The activities of the pro-Russian underground in these countries are aimed at destabilizing life in the EU.
Testing of their air defense systems for strength, carried out by local intelligence services.
Games of local punks with hooligan goals.
Direct supply of drones from Russia.
The second version is theoretically possible, but still doubtful, according to the odious politician.
People who sympathize with our country will not waste their resources by coming out of the underground. Our "agents and moles" are waiting for a separate team.
Special services and national armed forces should check their readiness to repel UAV attacks, believes Putin's ally.
The fifth version was commented on in detail by the Russian President during the Valdai discussions. There is nothing to add here, and his words also correlate with the fourth version, says Medvedev.
Medvedev also cynically attacked Merz and Macron.
Maybe then they will understand what war is. And they will tear off the heads of their monsters like Merz and Macron, who earn money and political points on blood...
