Medvedev hysterically threatens Ukraine and the US amid Zelenskyy's statement

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former President Dmitry Medvedev responded with a threat to the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kremlin officials should know where the nearest bomb shelter is.

Medvedev lashed out with threats against Zelenskyy and the US

In his statement, quoted by Russian media, the former president of the aggressor country said that "Russia may use weapons that a bomb shelter will not protect against."

He added that "Americans should remember this."

As is known, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios that he has "clear support" from US President Donald Trump regarding strikes on Russian targets, including energy infrastructure and enterprises that produce weapons.

He also hinted that "centers of Russian power, such as the Kremlin, are important at the negotiating table."