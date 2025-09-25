Medvedev hysterically threatens Ukraine and the US amid Zelenskyy's statement

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, former President Dmitry Medvedev responded with a threat to the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kremlin officials should know where the nearest bomb shelter is.
- Dmitry Medvedev's threatening response to Zelenskyy's statement adds to the escalating conflict between Russia, Ukraine, and the US.
- Zelenskyy's remarks about bomb shelters and potential strikes on Russian targets receive support from US President Donald Trump.
- Medvedev's warning about the possible use of force by Russia serves to exacerbate the tension in the region.
Medvedev lashed out with threats against Zelenskyy and the US
In his statement, quoted by Russian media, the former president of the aggressor country said that "Russia may use weapons that a bomb shelter will not protect against."
He added that "Americans should remember this."
As is known, Zelenskyy said in an interview with Axios that he has "clear support" from US President Donald Trump regarding strikes on Russian targets, including energy infrastructure and enterprises that produce weapons.
He also hinted that "centers of Russian power, such as the Kremlin, are important at the negotiating table."
