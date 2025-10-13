In response to US President Donald Trump's statement about his readiness to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine if the war with Russia is not resolved, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev recalled that Russia may use nuclear weapons allegedly as a "response to aggression."

Medvedev openly threatens the US with a nuclear strike

The Russian official responded to Trump's words, saying that if Putin doesn't end the war in Ukraine, "it's going to end badly for him." Medvedev pointed out that this is not the first time.

For his part, Medvedev said that the supply of Tomahawk missiles "could end badly for everyone, and first of all for Trump himself."

It has been said a hundred times in a form understandable even to the stars and stripes uncle that it is impossible to distinguish the nuclear version of the Tomahawks from the usual one in flight. They will not be launched by Bandera's Kyiv, but by the USA. Read: Trump. How to respond to Russia? That's it! One can only hope that this is another empty threat caused by protracted negotiations with a cocaine-addled clown. Like sending nuclear submarines closer to Russia. Well, you know how it happens: a submarine surfaced in the steppes of Ukraine.

Recall that on October 11, Zelensky spoke with Trump by phone. According to media reports, one of the topics of conversation was the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles.

The Kremlin said that the topic of the possible supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine causes "serious concern" in Russia.

On October 12, Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Trump for the second time in two days.