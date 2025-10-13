Medvedev cynically threatened the US with a "nuclear response to Russia" over Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Medvedev cynically threatened the US with a "nuclear response to Russia" over Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine

Medvedev
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In response to US President Donald Trump's statement about his readiness to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine if the war with Russia is not resolved, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev recalled that Russia may use nuclear weapons allegedly as a "response to aggression."

Points of attention

  • Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev warned of a nuclear response to the US over the possible supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.
  • The topic of providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine has raised serious concerns in Russia and could have significant implications on resolving the war.
  • The exchange of statements between Russian and US officials highlights the escalating tensions and the potential risks involved in the situation.

Medvedev openly threatens the US with a nuclear strike

The Russian official responded to Trump's words, saying that if Putin doesn't end the war in Ukraine, "it's going to end badly for him." Medvedev pointed out that this is not the first time.

For his part, Medvedev said that the supply of Tomahawk missiles "could end badly for everyone, and first of all for Trump himself."

It has been said a hundred times in a form understandable even to the stars and stripes uncle that it is impossible to distinguish the nuclear version of the Tomahawks from the usual one in flight. They will not be launched by Bandera's Kyiv, but by the USA. Read: Trump. How to respond to Russia? That's it! One can only hope that this is another empty threat caused by protracted negotiations with a cocaine-addled clown. Like sending nuclear submarines closer to Russia. Well, you know how it happens: a submarine surfaced in the steppes of Ukraine.

Recall that on October 11, Zelensky spoke with Trump by phone. According to media reports, one of the topics of conversation was the possibility of Ukraine receiving long-range Tomahawk missiles.

The Kremlin said that the topic of the possible supply of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine causes "serious concern" in Russia.

On October 12, Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Trump for the second time in two days.

Zelensky later stated that Russia is afraid of the transfer of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine by the United States, and therefore it is this kind of pressure that can work to end the war.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin threatens US with "consequences" over Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine
Ryabkov
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Special Weapons." The Kremlin is afraid of giving Ukraine Tomahawks
New Kremlin statement on Tomahawk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump named the condition for providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine
The White House
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?