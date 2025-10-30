Medvedev lashed out at Belgium with threats over Defense Minister's statement

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken an "idiot" and said that the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant is a Doomsday weapon.
Points of attention
- Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev criticizes Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken for calling the Poseidon underwater drone a Doomsday weapon.
- The conflict between Medvedev and the Belgian Minister of Defense escalates with threats and sharp exchanges.
- Medvedev warns Belgium of the capabilities of the Poseidon drone, labeling it as a true doomsday weapon in response to threats made against Moscow.
Medvedev threatens Belgium with “Doomsday weapons”
Medvedev published the corresponding post on his page on the X network.
Thus, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council responded to the Belgian minister's threats that in the event of a Russian missile strike on Brussels, Moscow would be "razed to the ground."
Congratulations to all of Russia's friends (and especially the imbecile Belgian Minister of Defence) on the successful test of the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone. Unlike the Burevestnik, the Poseidon can be considered a true doomsday weapon ⚡️💀— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 29, 2025
The Belgian Defense Minister did not remain silent and decided to mock the odious politician with a musical message. He published a post on Instagram with the caption: "Russia's main hooligan does not stop threatening and insulting."
He added a snippet of Selena Gomez's song "Calm Down" to the post, hinting that it was time for Russia to "calm down."
