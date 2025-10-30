Medvedev lashed out at Belgium with threats over Defense Minister's statement

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken an "idiot" and said that the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant is a Doomsday weapon.

Medvedev threatens Belgium with “Doomsday weapons”

Medvedev published the corresponding post on his page on the X network.

Congratulations to all of Russia's friends (and especially the half-witted Belgian Defense Minister) on the successful test of the nuclear-powered Poseidon underwater drone. Unlike the Burevistnik, the Poseidon can be considered a true doomsday weapon. Share

Thus, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council responded to the Belgian minister's threats that in the event of a Russian missile strike on Brussels, Moscow would be "razed to the ground."

The Belgian Defense Minister did not remain silent and decided to mock the odious politician with a musical message. He published a post on Instagram with the caption: "Russia's main hooligan does not stop threatening and insulting."