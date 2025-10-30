Medvedev lashed out at Belgium with threats over Defense Minister's statement
Medvedev lashed out at Belgium with threats over Defense Minister's statement

Medvedev
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken an "idiot" and said that the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle with a nuclear power plant is a Doomsday weapon.

Points of attention

  • Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev criticizes Belgian Defense Minister Theo Franken for calling the Poseidon underwater drone a Doomsday weapon.
  • The conflict between Medvedev and the Belgian Minister of Defense escalates with threats and sharp exchanges.
  • Medvedev warns Belgium of the capabilities of the Poseidon drone, labeling it as a true doomsday weapon in response to threats made against Moscow.

Medvedev threatens Belgium with “Doomsday weapons”

Medvedev published the corresponding post on his page on the X network.

Congratulations to all of Russia's friends (and especially the half-witted Belgian Defense Minister) on the successful test of the nuclear-powered Poseidon underwater drone. Unlike the Burevistnik, the Poseidon can be considered a true doomsday weapon.

Thus, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council responded to the Belgian minister's threats that in the event of a Russian missile strike on Brussels, Moscow would be "razed to the ground."

The Belgian Defense Minister did not remain silent and decided to mock the odious politician with a musical message. He published a post on Instagram with the caption: "Russia's main hooligan does not stop threatening and insulting."

He added a snippet of Selena Gomez's song "Calm Down" to the post, hinting that it was time for Russia to "calm down."

