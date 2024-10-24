Medvedev threatens Polish diplomats over the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan

The odious Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev addressed Polish diplomats with profanity and death threats. The ex-president of the Russian Federation is furious about the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan.

"Bóbr whore!" — Medvedev attacked Poland with threats

This is how Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev reacted to the news of the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan with threats and insults.

According to him, the Poles "run into trouble" and reminded of the practice of "quick justice" for ambassadors "from enemy countries."

Those Polacks are cruisin’ for a bruisin’. They’re shutting down our consulate and considering expelling our ambassador. In the 1920s, justice was swift for envoys from enemy countries. Andreyev, Blyumkin and poor German ambassador von Mirbach are examples.

Bóbr kurwa! pic.twitter.com/OXAaGOnn8v — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 24, 2024

Meanwhile, 10 employees of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Poznan have to leave Poland due to the closure of the Russian diplomatic mission. Three diplomats are among those who have to leave, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Poland closes another consulate of the Russia

On October 22, the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in the city of Poznan.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging a hybrid war and carrying out sabotage attempts on Polish territory.