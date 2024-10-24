The odious Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev addressed Polish diplomats with profanity and death threats. The ex-president of the Russian Federation is furious about the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan.
Points of attention
- Dmitry Medvedev, former Russian president, has made profane and threatening remarks towards Polish diplomats following the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan.
- Tensions between Russia and Poland have escalated due to allegations of hybrid warfare and sabotage attempts on Polish territory by the Russian Federation.
- The closure of the Russian Consulate in Poznan has led to the expulsion of 10 employees, including three diplomats, as a consequence of the diplomatic fallout.
- Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced the closure of the Russian Consulate in response to what he views as aggressive actions by the Russian Federation, vowing to defend Poland against external threats.
- Medvedev's aggressive rhetoric and historical references to swift justice for ambassadors from enemy countries have further strained diplomatic relations between Russia and Poland.
"Bóbr whore!" — Medvedev attacked Poland with threats
This is how Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmytro Medvedev reacted to the news of the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan with threats and insults.
According to him, the Poles "run into trouble" and reminded of the practice of "quick justice" for ambassadors "from enemy countries."
Those Polacks are cruisin’ for a bruisin’. They’re shutting down our consulate and considering expelling our ambassador. In the 1920s, justice was swift for envoys from enemy countries. Andreyev, Blyumkin and poor German ambassador von Mirbach are examples.— Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) October 24, 2024
Bóbr kurwa! pic.twitter.com/OXAaGOnn8v
Meanwhile, 10 employees of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Poznan have to leave Poland due to the closure of the Russian diplomatic mission. Three diplomats are among those who have to leave, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.
Poland closes another consulate of the Russia
On October 22, the head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, officially announced the closure of the Russian Consulate General in the city of Poznan.
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging a hybrid war and carrying out sabotage attempts on Polish territory.
As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it is my duty to respond decisively. The first step is to close the Russian consulate in Poznań. We will not retreat a single step. We defend the Republic of Poland, we defend the Poles.
