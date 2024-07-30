Ukrainian authorities are currently doing everything possible to organize negotiations between the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the president of China Xi Jinping.

Zelenskyi and Xi Jinping may meet soon

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhi, spoke about the details of the preparations for the talks between the country's leaders.

In addition, he summed up the results of the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, which took place on July 24 in the People's Republic of China.

The spokesperson of the diplomatic department draws attention to the fact that the dialogue between Kyiv and Beijing began to develop very dynamically, especially in 2024.

According to the team of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, this is only the beginning.

There will be more meetings and conversations. As with Prime Minister Modi, work on a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and China is a constant work in progress. Did the meeting, negotiations and Minister Kuleba's visit to China bring the potential meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and China closer? Undoubtedly brought closer, — emphasized George the Quiet.

However, as of today, the MFA team cannot say when the meeting between Zelenskyi and Xi Jinping may take place, because there are no specifics yet.

Tykhiy also drew attention to the fact that in the Ukrainian information space there were rather false points from some experts regarding the visit of Minister Dmytro Kuleba to China.

China continues to help the Russian Federation wage war against Ukraine

What is important to understand is that the Chinese government, which tightly controls its private sector, does not prohibit business representatives from continuing to conduct any business with Russia.

First of all, we are talking about the supply of complex machines for the production of weapons.

According to the UN press service, China's export of this equipment has more than doubled over the past year.

Thus, the Chinese company Shandong Oree Laser Technology Co. earns money from the sale of laser machines, with the help of which Russia manufactures weapons for the war against Ukraine.

In June, this company and dozens of other similar Chinese manufacturers came under US sanctions.