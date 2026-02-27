Melania Trump will chair a UN Security Council meeting — a first in history

The White House has officially confirmed that US First Lady Melania Trump will chair a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday, March 2.
- The session titled 'Children, Technology, and Education in Conflict' will kick off the first session of the final term of the United States presidency, showcasing Melania Trump's commitment to advocating for important global issues.
- This significant move by Melania Trump highlights her active role within the political arena and her dedication to addressing key issues on an international platform.
In March 2026, the United States' presidency of the United Nations will begin.
This time, the American government will be represented in the Security Council by US First Lady Melania Trump — this will happen for the first time in the history of the UN.
According to journalists, Donald Trump's wife will focus on education as a tool for fostering tolerance and promoting global peace in this international organization during her speech.
Journalists point out that Donald Trump made this decision amid a deterioration in his attitude towards the UN.
In his opinion, this organization is "ineffective" and needs reform.
