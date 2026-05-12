Merkel may become a mediator in Europe's negotiations with Russia
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Politics
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Merkel may become a mediator in Europe's negotiations with Russia

Merkel could play a key role in peace talks
Читати українською
Source:  Spiegel

It is former German leader Angela Merkel who has every chance of becoming a mediator in future peace negotiations between the aggressor country Russia and the European Union regarding the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Points of attention

  • European diplomats emphasize the importance of broad approval for a mediator at the European level, highlighting Merkel's extensive experience and connections.
  • Merkel's involvement in peace talks could play a crucial role in finding common ground and resolving conflicts between Russia and Europe.

Merkel could play a key role in peace talks

On May 9, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin suggested involving former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in possible negotiations between Russia and Europe.

However, official Brussels received this proposal without much enthusiasm.

As it turned out, the EU is considering another candidate, namely Angela Merkel.

She is actually considered the best possible option, as the former German leader is personally acquainted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin.

Moreover, she spent a lot of time in retirement.

According to insiders, EU members are increasingly discussing potential negotiations with Putin's team, especially given the failed experience of US mediation.

The head of European diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, stressed that it would be "not very wise" to allow Russia to dictate the candidate for the negotiator.

The chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, said that a European mediator should receive broad approval at the European level, especially from Eastern Europe and the Baltic countries.

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