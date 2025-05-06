Merz becomes Germany's new chancellor

On May 6, the Bundestag held a second round of voting for the new Federal Chancellor. As expected, the winner was German politician and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party, Friedrich Merz.

Merz elected new leader of Germany

325 deputies cast their votes for the leader of the Christian Democratic Union party.

The second round took place immediately after the disastrous first round, during which Friedrich Merz won the support of 310 deputies.

He was 6 votes short of immediately leading Germany.

According to journalists, they noticed an extremely tense atmosphere in the lower house of the German parliament.

Earlier, the co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Lars Klingbeil, announced that a second vote on the candidacy for the new Chancellor of Germany would take place today, May 6.

Article 63, which contains the rules for the election of the Chancellor, states: "If a candidate is not elected, the Bundestag may elect the Chancellor within 14 days after the vote by a majority of its members."

What is important to understand is that Friedrich Merz is a pro-Ukrainian politician, so he will continue the political course of his predecessor, Olaf Scholz.