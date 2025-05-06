Merz could not be elected as the new Chancellor of Germany — what now?

German politician Friedrich Merz has failed in the first round of voting for chancellor of Germany. The lower house of the German parliament failed to elect him as the country's new leader on its first attempt.
Points of attention
- Article 63 of the German constitution outlines the rules for the election of the Chancellor, allowing for multiple rounds of voting with different candidates within a 14-day period.
- Merz has the option to run again in the subsequent rounds of voting if he decides to continue pursuing the position of Chancellor.
What is known about Merz's high-profile failure?
On May 6, German Parliament Speaker Julia Klöckner announced the results of the first round of voting for the chancellorship.
She officially confirmed that Friedrich Merz failed to be elected chancellor on the first attempt.
What is important to understand is that the politician received 310 votes "in favor", while he needed 316 to win.
A second attempt to elect a chancellor was due to take place soon. The session was then temporarily suspended.
Journalists immediately drew attention to the tense atmosphere in the lower house of parliament.
As the speaker of the German parliament noted, the basic law provides for the possibility that the chancellor will not be elected on the first try.
If Merz decides he is ready for a second round, he can run again at any time.
Any number of rounds of voting with different candidates can be held within 14 days. The minimum threshold is 316 votes.
If no one passes, the requirements are lowered in the next round. In this case, a simple majority is sufficient for election.
