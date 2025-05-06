Merz could not be elected as the new Chancellor of Germany — what now?

German politician Friedrich Merz has failed in the first round of voting for chancellor of Germany. The lower house of the German parliament failed to elect him as the country's new leader on its first attempt.

What is known about Merz's high-profile failure?

On May 6, German Parliament Speaker Julia Klöckner announced the results of the first round of voting for the chancellorship.

She officially confirmed that Friedrich Merz failed to be elected chancellor on the first attempt.

What is important to understand is that the politician received 310 votes "in favor", while he needed 316 to win.

A second attempt to elect a chancellor was due to take place soon. The session was then temporarily suspended.

Journalists immediately drew attention to the tense atmosphere in the lower house of parliament.

As the speaker of the German parliament noted, the basic law provides for the possibility that the chancellor will not be elected on the first try.

Article 63, which contains the rules for the election of the Chancellor, states: "If a candidate is not elected, the Bundestag may elect the Chancellor within 14 days after the vote by a majority of its members." Share

If Merz decides he is ready for a second round, he can run again at any time.

Any number of rounds of voting with different candidates can be held within 14 days. The minimum threshold is 316 votes.