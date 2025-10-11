Ministry of Energy announces cancellation of emergency shutdowns
Ministry of Energy announces cancellation of emergency shutdowns

What is known about the state of the power system in Ukraine?
On October 11, the Ministry of Energy officially confirmed that emergency power outages have been lifted in all regions affected by Russian strikes. Despite this, electricity consumption remains high, so the situation could change dramatically.

Points of attention

  • Despite the restoration progress, local accidents have been recorded, and temporary hourly outages are being implemented in some areas.
  • The Ministry of Energy emphasizes quick response and restoration efforts following security incidents, with critical infrastructure powered by generators to ensure essential services.

What is known about the state of the power system in Ukraine?

The department's press service officially confirmed that in the capital, energy workers were able to restore power to over 800,000 families.

Despite this, local accidents have been recorded. — work on spot applications is ongoing.

Restoration work continues in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. In the morning, ChernihivOblenergo is forced to apply hourly outages in two shifts.

What is important to understand is that during the night of October 11, Russian invaders again shelled the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, and Odessa region.

Power outages were reported in the regions.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine emphasizes that emergency restoration work started immediately after the security situation was stabilized.

Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment to service as soon as possible and restore power to all consumers. Critical infrastructure was quickly powered by generators, the department's official statement says.

