Ministry of Energy announces cancellation of emergency shutdowns

On October 11, the Ministry of Energy officially confirmed that emergency power outages have been lifted in all regions affected by Russian strikes. Despite this, electricity consumption remains high, so the situation could change dramatically.

What is known about the state of the power system in Ukraine?

The department's press service officially confirmed that in the capital, energy workers were able to restore power to over 800,000 families.

Despite this, local accidents have been recorded. — work on spot applications is ongoing.

Restoration work continues in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions. In the morning, ChernihivOblenergo is forced to apply hourly outages in two shifts. Share

What is important to understand is that during the night of October 11, Russian invaders again shelled the city of Nizhyn, Chernihiv region, and Odessa region.

Power outages were reported in the regions.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine emphasizes that emergency restoration work started immediately after the security situation was stabilized.