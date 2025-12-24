US President Donald Trump's team has begun accusing official Kyiv of failing to implement the Minsk agreements. This happened after negotiations between the United States and the Kremlin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.
Points of attention
- Official Moscow is leading the White House to believe that Ukraine will not abide by a potential peace agreement.
- Zelensky explained what the States is accusing Kyiv of this time.
The US has voiced a new claim against Ukraine
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team allegedly doubts Ukraine's compliance with a potential peace agreement to end the war.
The Kremlin cynically claims that Kyiv did not adhere to the Minsk agreements at one time, so they say it cannot be trusted.
The worst thing about this story is that Moscow managed to convince the White House of this.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Minsk Agreements were indeed signed, but it was impossible to adhere to them.
What is important to understand is that some provisions simply reached a dead end.
And the Russian Federation did not fulfill those obligations that could realistically be fulfilled.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-