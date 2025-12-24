Minsk agreements. The US attacked Ukraine with new accusations
The US has voiced a new claim against Ukraine
Source:  UNIAN

US President Donald Trump's team has begun accusing official Kyiv of failing to implement the Minsk agreements. This happened after negotiations between the United States and the Kremlin, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

  • Official Moscow is leading the White House to believe that Ukraine will not abide by a potential peace agreement.
  • Zelensky explained what the States is accusing Kyiv of this time.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team allegedly doubts Ukraine's compliance with a potential peace agreement to end the war.

The Kremlin cynically claims that Kyiv did not adhere to the Minsk agreements at one time, so they say it cannot be trusted.

The worst thing about this story is that Moscow managed to convince the White House of this.

You have to understand the Americans, who have been living in a dialogue with the Russians for many months, who tell them: yes, but what's the point of them signing or not signing? They signed the Minsk agreements, they didn't implement them. This is the general opinion of the Americans and Russians — that Ukraine didn't implement them. We are not discussing whether this is true or not. We must defend our interests.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that the Minsk Agreements were indeed signed, but it was impossible to adhere to them.

What is important to understand is that some provisions simply reached a dead end.

And the Russian Federation did not fulfill those obligations that could realistically be fulfilled.

Now they say that Ukraine did not fulfill it. But the agreement there was programmed to be impossible to fulfill, it was drafted and concluded that way. A stalemate. No one can do it. None of the parties, — Zelensky explained.

