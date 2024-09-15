Minus more than 1100 soldiers and 23 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 633,800 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,680 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,063 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 18,109 (+23) units;

RSZV — 1186 units;

air defense equipment — 947 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,234 (+85) units;

cruise missiles — 2,592 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,684 (+53) units;

special equipment — 3084 units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 164 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

17 enemy attacks took place in the Kupyan direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnikivka, Stelmakhivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

The enemy attacked 19 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Zarichny, Cherneshchyna, Serebryanka, and Terni.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 assaults by the Russian invaders near Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyansky and Vyimka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Druzhba, Dachny, Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 41 assaults by the aggressors towards the settlements of Sukha Balka, Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novotoretsk, Grodivka, Krasniy Yar, Novogrodivka, Mykhailivka and Marynivka. Share