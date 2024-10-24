Minus more than 1,200 soldiers and 45 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 684,280 soldiers.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,240 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,090 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 18,254 (+25) units;
artillery systems — 19,719 (+45) units;
RSZV — 1236 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 981 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,597 (+108) units;
cruise missiles — 2,625 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,286 (+69) units;
special equipment — 3513 (+4) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 148 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Kupyan direction, there were nine attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchany, Kruglyakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshnevoy, and Pershotravnevo.
The enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Grekivka, Terna, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebryanka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched six attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Nelipivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 34 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance near Katerynivka and Kreminnaya Balka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Kostyantynivka, Zoryanyi, Hostroy and Dalnyi, and actively used aviation.
