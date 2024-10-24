Minus more than 1,200 soldiers and 45 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 684,280 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,240 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,090 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 18,254 (+25) units;

artillery systems — 19,719 (+45) units;

RSZV — 1236 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 981 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,597 (+108) units;

cruise missiles — 2,625 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,286 (+69) units;

special equipment — 3513 (+4) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 148 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyan direction, there were nine attacks by invaders during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Pishchany, Kruglyakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshnevoy, and Pershotravnevo.

The enemy attacked 12 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Grekivka, Terna, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebryanka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched six attacks in the direction of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 38 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Selidovoy, Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Sukhoi Balka, Promeny, Sukhoi Yar, Krutoy Yar, Myrolyubivka, Krasny Yar and Mykhailivka settlements. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy. The enemy actively used bombing and attack aircraft for strikes on the direction. Share