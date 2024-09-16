Minus more than a thousand occupiers. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 634,860 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Over the last day, the Ukrainian military destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders, including equipment and military equipment.
- According to the General Staff, 173 combat clashes were recorded at the front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 42 attacks by the occupiers in the Kurakhiv direction.
- In the Luhansk region, the defense forces repelled assaults along the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions.
- Enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of the Siver direction, where enemy aircraft were actively operating in the communities of the settlements.
- The General Staff announced the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion, which is 634,860 soldiers, which indicates the significant resistance of the Ukrainian army.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,060 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,683 (+3) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,071 (+8) units,
artillery systems — 18,123 (+14) units,
RSZV — 1,187 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 947 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,263 (+29) units,
cruise missiles — 2,592 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,712 (+28) units,
special equipment — 3,090 (+6) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 173 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were 20 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Hlushkivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 24 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Nevsky, Makiivka, Terni, and Novosadovo.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by Russian invaders near Beilohorivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka. Enemy aircraft were active in the communities of Siversk, Mykolaivka and Pereizne settlements.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Georgiivka settlements. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Ukranian, Dolynivka, Katerynivka, Selidovoy and Zhelanno Drogo.
