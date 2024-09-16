Minus more than a thousand occupiers. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 634,860 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,060 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,683 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,071 (+8) units,

artillery systems — 18,123 (+14) units,

RSZV — 1,187 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 947 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,263 (+29) units,

cruise missiles — 2,592 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,712 (+28) units,

special equipment — 3,090 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 173 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 20 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, Hlushkivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 24 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Kovalivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Nevsky, Makiivka, Terni, and Novosadovo.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by Russian invaders near Beilohorivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka, and Ivano-Daryivka. Enemy aircraft were active in the communities of Siversk, Mykolaivka and Pereizne settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 36 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretsk, Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Grodivka and Novogrodivka.