The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 730,740 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,020 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9423 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 19,209 (+17) units,

artillery systems — 20765 (+5) units,

RSZV — 1254 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 1004 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19366 (+1) units,

cruise missiles — 2764 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,864 (+14) units,

special equipment — 3679 (+1) units.

Photo — www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 227 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

Last day, 13 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction with the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk and Tykhoi districts.

In the Kupyan direction, 12 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Hlushkivka, Sinkivka, Zagryzovy, Novoplatonivka, Kindrashyvka, Pischany and Zeleny Gay.

The enemy attacked 17 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanok, Yampolivka, and Terni.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Stupochky and Chasovoy Yar.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 55 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of Promin, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Myrnograd, Hryhorivka, Myrolyubivka, Zhovte, Pushkine, Petrivka and Pustinka settlements. The greatest concentration of fighting was near Dachenskyi. The enemy actively used bombing and attack aircraft for strikes on the direction.