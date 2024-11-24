Minus more than a thousand soldiers and 17 BBM. The General Staff announced the losses of the Russian army

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 730,740 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine, losses amount to 730,740 soldiers.
- Within the framework of the last day, the Ukrainian defense forces destroyed more than a thousand soldiers of the Russian Federation and more than a dozen military equipment.
- 227 combat clashes were recorded in various directions, where the Ukrainian military repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders.
- The Russian occupiers actively used aviation in the areas of hostilities, trying to advance on Ukrainian positions.
- The greatest concentration of battles was recorded near Dachensky, Kuryakhovo and Velika Novosilka, with numerous attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,020 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9423 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 19,209 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 20765 (+5) units,
RSZV — 1254 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 1004 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19366 (+1) units,
cruise missiles — 2764 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29,864 (+14) units,
special equipment — 3679 (+1) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 227 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
Last day, 13 combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction with the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk and Tykhoi districts.
In the Kupyan direction, 12 attacks by invaders took place during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Hlushkivka, Sinkivka, Zagryzovy, Novoplatonivka, Kindrashyvka, Pischany and Zeleny Gay.
The enemy attacked 17 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to penetrate our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Cherneshchyna, Kopanok, Yampolivka, and Terni.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Stupochky and Chasovoy Yar.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks. Actively using aviation, the occupiers tried to advance near Berestki, Dalny, Romanivka, Sontsivka, Zora, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 26 assaults on our positions in the areas of Velika Novosilka, Novodarivka, Trudovoy, Suhy Yaliv, Rozdolny, Kostiantynopolski, and Rivnopil.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-