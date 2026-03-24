Moldova declares state of emergency due to Russian attacks

Moldovan President Maia Sandu's team has declared a 60-day energy emergency. In addition, the country's authorities are already considering a scenario of widespread power outages amid the "complicated situation" caused by Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

Moldova suffers from Russian attacks on Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, made a statement on this occasion.

He publicly confirmed that Russia's war against Ukraine is creating ripple effects throughout the region.

And it is already directly affecting us here in the Republic of Moldova. The consequences of the actions of the Russian Federation can no longer be ignored," he stressed. Share

Against this backdrop, he called on all competent institutions to "act immediately."

The current situation in Moldova has already been commented on by Serhiy Diaconu, head of the National Crisis Management Center (CNMC).

According to the latter, technical failures are evidence of a serious short circuit, and this requires intervention by specialists.

What is important to understand is that the Isaccea — Vulcanesti power line is the main channel for importing electricity from Romania to Moldova.

It went offline on the evening of March 23, amid the Russian attack on Odessa.