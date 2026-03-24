Moldova declares state of emergency due to Russian attacks

Moldovan President Maia Sandu's team has declared a 60-day energy emergency. In addition, the country's authorities are already considering a scenario of widespread power outages amid the "complicated situation" caused by Russia's strikes on Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu emphasizes the regional impact of Russia's war on Ukraine, urging immediate action by competent institutions.
- The head of Moldova's National Crisis Management Center highlights the technical challenges and the need for specialist intervention following the power line damage.
Moldova suffers from Russian attacks on Ukraine
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, made a statement on this occasion.
He publicly confirmed that Russia's war against Ukraine is creating ripple effects throughout the region.
Against this backdrop, he called on all competent institutions to "act immediately."
The current situation in Moldova has already been commented on by Serhiy Diaconu, head of the National Crisis Management Center (CNMC).
According to the latter, technical failures are evidence of a serious short circuit, and this requires intervention by specialists.
What is important to understand is that the Isaccea — Vulcanesti power line is the main channel for importing electricity from Romania to Moldova.
It went offline on the evening of March 23, amid the Russian attack on Odessa.
Moreover, it is indicated that UAV debris was found near the damaged infrastructure of the high-voltage line in Moldova.
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