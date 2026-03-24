Moldova declares state of emergency due to Russian attacks
Category
World
Publication date

Moldova declares state of emergency due to Russian attacks

Moldova suffers from Russian attacks on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  TV8

Moldovan President Maia Sandu's team has declared a 60-day energy emergency. In addition, the country's authorities are already considering a scenario of widespread power outages amid the "complicated situation" caused by Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu emphasizes the regional impact of Russia's war on Ukraine, urging immediate action by competent institutions.
  • The head of Moldova's National Crisis Management Center highlights the technical challenges and the need for specialist intervention following the power line damage.

Moldova suffers from Russian attacks on Ukraine

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Alexandru Munteanu, made a statement on this occasion.

He publicly confirmed that Russia's war against Ukraine is creating ripple effects throughout the region.

And it is already directly affecting us here in the Republic of Moldova. The consequences of the actions of the Russian Federation can no longer be ignored," he stressed.

Against this backdrop, he called on all competent institutions to "act immediately."

The current situation in Moldova has already been commented on by Serhiy Diaconu, head of the National Crisis Management Center (CNMC).

According to the latter, technical failures are evidence of a serious short circuit, and this requires intervention by specialists.

What is important to understand is that the Isaccea — Vulcanesti power line is the main channel for importing electricity from Romania to Moldova.

It went offline on the evening of March 23, amid the Russian attack on Odessa.

Moreover, it is indicated that UAV debris was found near the damaged infrastructure of the high-voltage line in Moldova.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO is preparing to repel a Russian attack in the Black Sea
NATO conducts exercise "Sea Shield"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is hunting for Ukrainian weapons makers' technology. Enemy's "wiretapping" seized in the office of the defense company TechEx
Russia has begun a “hunt” in the rear for the technologies of Ukrainian arms manufacturers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBU liquidates Russian GRU hitman — he was "ordered" by Sternenko
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
The SBU again prevented a series of high-profile murders

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?