More than 200 Ukrainian civilians died as a result of Russian shelling in September

During September of this year, at least 208 civilians were killed in Ukraine. It became the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in 2024.
September became a record month for the number of Ukrainian civilians killed in the war
This is stated in the statement of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.
Yes. According to the UN, at least 208 civilians were killed and 1,220 wounded in Ukraine in September, making it the deadliest month for civilians in 2024.
Among the dead during this period, in particular, nine children, 76 young Ukrainians were injured.
It is also noted that 46% of those killed in the attacks of the Russian invaders in Ukraine were people over 60 years old.
They also added that the vast majority of civilian casualties — 92% — and damage to educational and medical facilities — 96% — in September, as before, occurred in the territory controlled by Ukraine.
At least 30 shellings damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure (25 in territory controlled by Ukraine and 5 in territory occupied by the Russian Federation).
In August, more than 180 civilians died as a result of the war in Ukraine
According to the UN, at least 184 civilians were killed and 856 were injured as a result of Russia's war against Ukraine in August
This is stated in the report of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
According to UN estimates, 13 educational institutions were destroyed and 38 were damaged in August. In addition, two medical institutions were destroyed, and another 28 were damaged.
