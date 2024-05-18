More than 20,000 Russians left without electricity after substation caught fire in Novorossiysk — video
Category
Events
Publication date

More than 20,000 Russians left without electricity after substation caught fire in Novorossiysk — video

Fire
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A fire broke out at the Kirillovskaya substation in Novorossiysk, Russia. As a result, more than 20,000 residents were left without electricity.

What is known about the fire in Novorossiysk, RF

The mayor of the city said that the cause of the fire has not been established. Local residents said they heard the sounds of drones at night. The information is being clarified.

More than 20,000 residents of Novorossiysk were left without electricity due to the fire. Currently, specialists are engaged in its elimination.

What is known about the drone attack on the Russian port of Novorossiysk on 17 May

Novorossiysk is the largest commercial port in southern Russia, located in the Krasnodar Krai region. After the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol in September 2023, the Russians transferred 14 ships to the port of Novorossiysk.

At the same time, despite all the efforts of the Russians, the Defence Forces of Ukraine hit targets in Novorossiysk as well. So, on 17 May, the Russians announced explosions in Novorossiysk after the port was hit.

UAVs also hit at least 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk.

As a result of the night attack on Novorossiysk, the "Novorossiysk fuel oil terminal" and the "Importpisheprom" terminal were damaged — in the latter, two fuel tanks were hit by drones.

Later, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) attacked the targets of the occupiers in Sevastopol, Tuapse, and Novorossiysk with over hundreds of drones.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Novorossiysk port and oil depot suffered from large-scale drone attack — video
Explosion
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
UAVs hit 2 oil depots and 2 terminals in Novorossiysk — video
Fire
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones of DIU and SSU hit Russian military facilities in Novorossiysk and Sevastopol — sources
Fire

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?