More than 50 people died at a DNK concert

On March 16, it was officially announced that at least 51 people died in a fire at a concert in a club in North Macedonia. This information has already been confirmed by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Points of attention
- The head of the internal affairs department, Pansy Toshkovsky, provided updates on the situation, highlighting the severity of the tragedy and the scale of the emergency response.
- This heartbreaking event serves as a reminder of the importance of safety measures at public gatherings and the devastating consequences of fire incidents in crowded spaces.
What is known about the tragedy at the DNK concert?
According to local authorities, a large-scale fire broke out in the city of Kochany on the night of March 16 — it happened around 3:00 AM.
The tragedy occurred during a concert by the famous band DNK at the Pulse club.
According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was the use of pyrotechnics.
In addition, it is noted that more than 100 victims have been taken to hospitals in various cities of the country.
As mentioned earlier, in the Dutch city of Arnhem, a fire broke out in one of the buildings in the historic center on the night of March 6.
As a result, the fire spread to more than a dozen 18th-19th century houses.
