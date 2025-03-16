More than 50 people died at a DNK concert

On March 16, it was officially announced that at least 51 people died in a fire at a concert in a club in North Macedonia. This information has already been confirmed by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

What is known about the tragedy at the DNK concert?

According to local authorities, a large-scale fire broke out in the city of Kochany on the night of March 16 — it happened around 3:00 AM.

The tragedy occurred during a concert by the famous band DNK at the Pulse club.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was the use of pyrotechnics.

The head of the country's internal affairs department, Pansy Toshkovsky, said that 51 people died as a result of the fire.

In addition, it is noted that more than 100 victims have been taken to hospitals in various cities of the country.

