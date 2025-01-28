Russia attacked Kharkiv. The strike caused a fire, there are casualties

Two people, including a child, were injured in a nighttime drone attack in Kharkiv on January 28. The attack resulted in a large-scale fire on the territory of production facilities.

Russia attacked Kharkiv again

According to the State Emergency Service, the fire covered an area of 1,500 square meters. According to rescuers, the attack was aimed at a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarsky district of the city.

At night, the enemy launched a strike with unmanned aerial vehicles on the territory of a civilian enterprise. As a result, a large-scale fire broke out in the production facilities, the State Emergency Service reported. Share

The fire was contained at 02:36, and its final elimination is currently underway. More than 80 rescuers and 20 pieces of equipment have been deployed to fight the fire.

According to preliminary data, the victims include a woman born in 1955 and a child born in 2015. Both have been diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

What is known about the previous Russian attacks on Kharkiv?

On January 25, the occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones, 4 attacks have already been recorded, and 3 casualties were reported.