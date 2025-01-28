Russia attacked Kharkiv. The strike caused a fire, there are casualties

Two people, including a child, were injured in a nighttime drone attack in Kharkiv on January 28. The attack resulted in a large-scale fire on the territory of production facilities.
Points of attention
- A large-scale fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian drone attack.
- Two people, including a child, were injured in this attack.
- Previous Russian attacks on Kharkiv have resulted in damage to houses and cars, and several casualties have been reported.
- Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the fire, involving more than 80 people and 20 pieces of equipment.
- This is not the first Russian attack on Kharkiv, and the consequences of the aggression are significantly affecting the city's peaceful residents.
Russia attacked Kharkiv again
According to the State Emergency Service, the fire covered an area of 1,500 square meters. According to rescuers, the attack was aimed at a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarsky district of the city.
The fire was contained at 02:36, and its final elimination is currently underway. More than 80 rescuers and 20 pieces of equipment have been deployed to fight the fire.
According to preliminary data, the victims include a woman born in 1955 and a child born in 2015. Both have been diagnosed with acute stress reactions.
What is known about the previous Russian attacks on Kharkiv?
On January 25, the occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones, 4 attacks have already been recorded, and 3 casualties were reported.
A drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation was also recorded in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv, which led to damage to houses and cars.
