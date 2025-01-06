The Russian army attacked a crossing over the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupyanshchyna district of the Kharkiv region, Russian troops tried to destroy a crossing over the Oskil River on the night of January 6.

Russia wants to destroy the Oskil River crossing

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

Tonight, the enemy tried to destroy the transport civil infrastructure, the crossing from the left bank (Oskola — ed.) to the right, which complicated both the delivery of humanitarian cargo and evacuation measures. We are currently working on restoration. However, this work is constant for us, because the enemy tries to destroy our logistics almost every day.

The situation as a whole remains unchanged — it is tense, the shelling does not stop, said Andriy Kanashevich, head of the Kupyansk district military administration.

The shelling is taking place along the entire contact line, starting from Dvorichnaya and ending with Kruglyakivka. In the morning, Kindrashivka was under shelling, previously — from artillery. Damaged houses, fortunately, without casualties. Yesterday, they were shelled with KABs in the areas of Kupyansk-Vuzlovye, Kivsharivka and Osynovoye, this is all Kupyansk city tergroma. Share

He added that the enemy is actively using FPV drones.

What is most worrying is that about 1,660 residents of the district remain on the left bank of the Oskol in the Kurylivska, Kindrashivska, and Kupyanska communities.

At the same time, Kanashevich assured that evacuations are being carried out from the most dangerous settlements, involving the military.

If we are talking about Petropavlivka, it is a kilometer to the front line. Kruglyakivka, Kolisnykivka are settlements that are actually the front line, and where the enemy is constantly trying to carry out assault operations. These settlements are the most difficult in terms of evacuation. Share

The Russian army cannot carry out the command order

The Russian invaders were ordered to reach Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi by January 1, 2025, but they are currently unable to do so.

Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the Achilles strike UAV battalion, made a statement on this occasion.

"Our Defense Forces have been supported, the enemy is not making rapid progress," he emphasized.

Yuriy Fedorenko draws attention to the fact that the Russian occupiers were completely blocked in the Kolesnykovka direction for almost a month.