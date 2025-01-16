Russia attacked Kharkiv with Molniya UAV — there are injured

On the afternoon of January 16, Russian forces struck Kharkiv using a Molniya drone. Three citizens are currently known to have been injured in the attack.

Russia attacked Kharkiv: there are wounded

At 3:20 p.m., the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported that an enemy UAV hit was recorded in Kharkiv and there were casualties.

He later added that medics were providing assistance to three victims.

In the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, two cars were damaged as a result of a strike by an enemy UAV.

It is currently known that two men and a woman have been hospitalized in a medical facility as a result of a UAV strike in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Several civilian cars and the road surface were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the enemy hit the Molniya UAV.

What is known about the consequences of the massive Russian attack on Kharkiv?

As reported by the Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, on the morning of December 25, Kharkiv was subjected to another massive rocket attack. The enemy launched 12 missiles, purposefully hitting boiler houses, CHP plants, and other energy facilities.

Four people were injured as a result of the strikes. Also in the morning, Kharkiv was attacked by several Shahed suicide drones, which damaged private homes.

Due to damage to heat and power facilities, there is no heating in many areas of the city. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced.