According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked two residential areas of the city with drones, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's drone attack on Kharkiv?

The occupiers struck with drones the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, — noted Synegubov. Share

According to Terekhov, the enemy drone strike fell on the Kholodnohirsky district.

Another enemy drone strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"According to preliminary information, there are people and cars injured. There is a fire at the arrival site," Terekhov reported. Share

As a result of the strike on Kharkiv, there may be problems with electricity and water supply in some areas of the city.

Our specialists are already working to restore services to the homes of Kharkiv residents. Repeated strikes on the city are also possible — be careful, — added the mayor of the city. Share

Later, it became known about the attack of a UAV of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv district of the city.

What is known about the consequences of previous drone attacks by the Russian army on Ukraine?

Cherkasy and the region were subjected to a hostile air attack using drones this night. As a result of the Russian shelling, there is a partial power outage, in particular for residents of the regional center.

According to the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets, the enemy targeted critical infrastructure facilities.

In addition, according to the State Emergency Service, a 9-story building and a production facility were damaged as a result of a hostile drone attack in the Kyiv region.