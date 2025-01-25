According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, and the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked two residential areas of the city with drones, hitting critical infrastructure facilities.
Points of attention
- Russian army drone attacks targeting critical infrastructure facilities in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions have caused problems with electricity and water supply in residential areas.
- Multiple areas in Kharkiv, including Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts, were hit by enemy drones, leading to injuries, property damage, and fires.
- Efforts are underway to restore services and assist affected residents in Kharkiv and Kyiv regions following the drone attacks.
- This recent aggression by the Russian army underscores the ongoing threat to Ukraine's safety and security, with the possibility of repeated strikes in the future.
- In Cherkasy and Kyiv regions, hostile drone attacks have also resulted in power outages, building damages, and disruptions to normal life, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's drone attack on Kharkiv?
According to Terekhov, the enemy drone strike fell on the Kholodnohirsky district.
Another enemy drone strike was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
As a result of the strike on Kharkiv, there may be problems with electricity and water supply in some areas of the city.
Later, it became known about the attack of a UAV of the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the Kyiv district of the city.
What is known about the consequences of previous drone attacks by the Russian army on Ukraine?
Cherkasy and the region were subjected to a hostile air attack using drones this night. As a result of the Russian shelling, there is a partial power outage, in particular for residents of the regional center.
According to the head of the Cherkasy OVA, Ihor Taburets, the enemy targeted critical infrastructure facilities.
In addition, according to the State Emergency Service, a 9-story building and a production facility were damaged as a result of a hostile drone attack in the Kyiv region.
