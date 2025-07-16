More than 60 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there have been four attacks by enemy troops since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 183 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the area of the settlement of Synkivka.

In the Lymansk direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Nadiya, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Serebryanka, two clashes are ongoing.

Three times the occupiers tried to advance in the Siverskyi direction, the aggressor was active in the area of Hryhorivka and towards Viymka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks towards Bila Hora.