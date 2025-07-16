More than 60 battles have taken place between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 63 combat clashes have occurred at the front.
Points of attention
- Since the beginning of the day, there have been 63 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army, with intensive fighting in multiple directions.
- The Russian army attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses in various settlements, resulting in numerous attacks, airstrikes, and shelling incidents.
Current situation on the front on July 16
Operational information as of 16:00 on 07/16/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, there have been four attacks by enemy troops since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out six air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and also carried out 183 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near the settlement of Vovchansk.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses in the area of the settlement of Synkivka.
In the Lymansk direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novyi Mir, Nadiya, Karpivka, Kolodyazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and towards Serebryanka, two clashes are ongoing.
Three times the occupiers tried to advance in the Siverskyi direction, the aggressor was active in the area of Hryhorivka and towards Viymka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks towards Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out four assault operations in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk, and Oleksandro-Kalynovoy. One battle is still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirovo, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, and Alekseevka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 21 enemy attacks, and five battles are still ongoing.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Myrne, Vilne Pole, and Zelene Pole. The defense forces repelled seven enemy assaults.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the settlement of Bilogirya was hit by an air strike.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of the settlements of Novoandreyevka and Plavni.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-