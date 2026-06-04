More than 700 children became victims of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine — Zelenskyy

On the International Day of Innocent Children - Victims of Aggression, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia must bear responsibility for its crimes.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy highlights the responsibility Russia must bear for killing over 700 Ukrainian children through aggression since February 2022.
- The International Day of Innocent Children - Victims of Aggression commemorates children who have suffered from war and violence, emphasizing the importance of honoring child victims.
Russia has killed 707 children in Ukraine since February 2022 — Zelenskyy
The President noted that Russia will bear responsibility for every victim.
Zelensky added that June 4 is the International Day of Innocent Children — Victims of Aggression. This day honors children who have suffered from war and violence.
Ukraine commemorates the memory of children who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine on June 4. The memorial day was established by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2021.
According to experts, Russia has deported 20,570 Ukrainian children, and more than 1.6 million remain under occupation.
The International Day of Innocent Children is celebrated annually on June 4. This memorable day was established by a decision of the UN General Assembly at one of its special sessions on Palestine in 1982. It provides an opportunity to draw the attention of the international community to the problem of aggression and violence faced by children around the world.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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