More than 700 children became victims of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine — Zelenskyy

On the International Day of Innocent Children - Victims of Aggression, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia must bear responsibility for its crimes.

Russia has killed 707 children in Ukraine since February 2022 — Zelenskyy

The President noted that Russia will bear responsibility for every victim.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians. Each death is a child whose future was taken away. Russia must be held accountable for these crimes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Zelensky added that June 4 is the International Day of Innocent Children — Victims of Aggression. This day honors children who have suffered from war and violence.

Ukraine commemorates the memory of children who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine on June 4. The memorial day was established by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in 2021.

According to experts, Russia has deported 20,570 Ukrainian children, and more than 1.6 million remain under occupation.

The International Day of Innocent Children is celebrated annually on June 4. This memorable day was established by a decision of the UN General Assembly at one of its special sessions on Palestine in 1982. It provides an opportunity to draw the attention of the international community to the problem of aggression and violence faced by children around the world.