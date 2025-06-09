South African businessman and father of American billionaire Elon Musk — Errol Musk — arrived in Moscow and began praising the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Musk's father admires Putin and Russia

Errol Musk said in Moscow that he was tried to dissuade from the trip.

This is reported by the propaganda agencies RIA Novosti and TASS.

The perception of Russia by the US press is this: it's a very bad place with horrible people who will kill you if you come. It's complete nonsense," Musk Sr. said. Share

On the sidelines of the Future 2050 Forum, organized by one of Russia's leading propagandists and "philosophers," Alexander Dugin, the billionaire's father said he would like to learn leadership skills from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I think he (Putin — ed.) is a very exceptional and stable person, he has proven that.

During his visit to Moscow, Errol Musk managed to give an interview to the propaganda media outlet Tsargrad. There, he called Russians "some of the smartest people in the world."