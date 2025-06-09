Musk's father shamefully called Putin an extraordinary person in Moscow
Category
World
Publication date

Musk's father shamefully called Putin an extraordinary person in Moscow

Musk's father
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

South African businessman and father of American billionaire Elon Musk — Errol Musk — arrived in Moscow and began praising the illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, sparked controversy by praising Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow.
  • He expressed admiration for Putin's leadership skills and called him an exceptional and stable person.
  • Musk's father's statements received mixed reactions, with some questioning his judgment and others suggesting propaganda influence.

Musk's father admires Putin and Russia

Errol Musk said in Moscow that he was tried to dissuade from the trip.

This is reported by the propaganda agencies RIA Novosti and TASS.

The perception of Russia by the US press is this: it's a very bad place with horrible people who will kill you if you come. It's complete nonsense," Musk Sr. said.

On the sidelines of the Future 2050 Forum, organized by one of Russia's leading propagandists and "philosophers," Alexander Dugin, the billionaire's father said he would like to learn leadership skills from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I think he (Putin — ed.) is a very exceptional and stable person, he has proven that.

During his visit to Moscow, Errol Musk managed to give an interview to the propaganda media outlet Tsargrad. There, he called Russians "some of the smartest people in the world."

He had previously said that the Musk family felt a certain admiration for Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elon Musk caused a fight at the White House
What is known about the fight in the White House
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump VS Musk. The parties have begun secret negotiations
Musk and Trump's teams are trying to reconcile them
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elon Musk's father flew to Russia — known target
Errol Musk publicly supports Russia and Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?