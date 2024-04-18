NATO chief urges Alliance members to send weapons to Ukraine instead of spending 2% of GDP on defence

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on the member states of the Alliance to start providing direct military aid to Ukraine instead of allocating 2% of GDP for their own defense.
In particular, the Secretary General of the Alliance noted Denmark and the Netherlands' decision to allocate additional aid to Ukraine and the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase artillery ammunition for Kyiv.
He cited Denmark's decision to transfer all its artillery systems to Ukraine as an example.
At the same time, Stoltenberg noted that NATO member countries have a sufficient number of air defence systems that can be transferred to Ukraine to protect against air attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
According to him, NATO countries have sufficient Patriot air defence systems. Still, the United States, which has the most significant number of these systems and is an ally of Ukraine, bears global responsibility.
What is known about the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council
The head of the Alliance announced that the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held next Friday, April 19.
It is known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be attending the meeting.
He noted that he expects the following issues to be discussed during the meeting: