NATO fighters took to the skies twice to intercept Russian planes over the Baltics
Ministry of Defense of Lithuania
From December 23 to 29, NATO fighter jets carrying out air patrol missions in the Baltic region flew two sorties to identify and escort Russian aircraft that were violating flight rules.

NATO again raised fighter jets over the Baltics due to Russian aircraft

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, on December 23, NATO fighter jets detected a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying in international airspace from the Russian mainland to the Kaliningrad region.

The aircraft was without a flight plan, with its radar transponder turned on and maintaining radio contact with the regional flight control center. A sortie was also made to identify the Il-76 aircraft.

On December 25, NATO fighters scrambled to escort a Russian An-26.

Earlier, on December 17 , it was reported that fighter jets from the Netherlands, Finland, and Sweden intercepted Russian Tu-22 strategic bombers escorted by Su-27 fighters over the Baltic Sea.

Prior to this, NATO had recorded seven sorties of its aircraft to intercept Russian aircraft violating flight rules in the Baltic region.

Such incidents have become regular in recent months.

Not only Ukraine can become a victim of Russia

Journalists have obtained secret documents indicating that the strike plans cover 160 facilities — nuclear power plants and other civilian infrastructure, as well as roads, bridges, and factories.

What is important to understand is that the preparation of Russian officers for potential invasions on the eastern border of the Russian Federation continued from 2008 to 2014.

Despite this, these plans are still relevant for the Russian Federation's strategy, so they can still be used in the future.

Documents shown to the FT by Western sources highlight Moscow’s acute concerns about its eastern flank. Russian military planners fear that the country’s eastern borders would be left undefended in any war with NATO and vulnerable to attack by US assets and regional allies, the paper said.

