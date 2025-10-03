NATO increases pressure on Greece to help Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

NATO increases pressure on Greece to help Ukraine

Greece is under pressure
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kyiv's NATO allies are trying to persuade Greece to provide Ukraine with truly substantial military assistance. First of all, it is about selling some Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets.

Points of attention

  • If Greece agrees, Mirage fighters will be sold to the US, France, Germany, Czech Republic, Estonia, and then transferred to assist the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • Insiders suggest Estonia's keen interest in the proposed scheme to acquire Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets for Ukraine.

Greece is under pressure

According to the Kathimerini publication, official Athens is feeling pressure from the United States, France, and Eastern European countries.

It is these allies of Ukraine who are actively seeking to ensure that Greece's contribution is not symbolic, such as providing outdated weapons, but real — in the form of modern aircraft.

The main problem is that Athens is unwilling to share high-tech weapons.

What is important to understand is that as of today, Greece has 25 Mirage 2000-5 fighters in service, the technical support for which will end in 2027.

Although the country has already purchased 24 modern Rafales from France and plans to order more, negotiations to sell Mirage to other states (including India and the Balkan countries) have reached an impasse.

If official Athens does agree, the fighters will first be purchased by the United States, France, Germany, and smaller allies, such as the Czech Republic and Estonia.

Only after that will they be handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to insiders, Estonia is particularly interested in such a scheme.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" covered a chemical plant in the Perm region of the Russian Federation
Chemical plant in Perm region on fire after attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine-US arms talks frozen — what happened?
Ukraine may suffer from the US shutdown
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Expert predicts turning point in Russia's war against Ukraine
Ukraine can defeat Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?