Kyiv's NATO allies are trying to persuade Greece to provide Ukraine with truly substantial military assistance. First of all, it is about selling some Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets.

Greece is under pressure

According to the Kathimerini publication, official Athens is feeling pressure from the United States, France, and Eastern European countries.

It is these allies of Ukraine who are actively seeking to ensure that Greece's contribution is not symbolic, such as providing outdated weapons, but real — in the form of modern aircraft.

The main problem is that Athens is unwilling to share high-tech weapons.

What is important to understand is that as of today, Greece has 25 Mirage 2000-5 fighters in service, the technical support for which will end in 2027.

Although the country has already purchased 24 modern Rafales from France and plans to order more, negotiations to sell Mirage to other states (including India and the Balkan countries) have reached an impasse.

If official Athens does agree, the fighters will first be purchased by the United States, France, Germany, and smaller allies, such as the Czech Republic and Estonia.

Only after that will they be handed over to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to insiders, Estonia is particularly interested in such a scheme.