US President Donald Trump's recent actions on the international stage have led to more and more people predicting the collapse of NATO. In fact, a proposal has already been submitted to the French parliament for the country to withdraw from the Alliance.

France may withdraw from NATO

Clemence Goette, Vice-Chairman of the National Assembly and member of parliament from the left-wing France Insurgent party, proposes considering such a scenario at the official level.

She drew attention to the fact that withdrawing from NATO has long been the position of her political force.

However, this topic has become extremely relevant against the backdrop of the steps Donald Trump is taking.

Goethe calls on the world and France not to ignore the fact that the United States has decided to "officially return to an undisguised imperial policy."

The politician recalled the illegal invasion of US troops in Venezuela, the constant intimidation of sovereign states, threats to annex Greenland, groundless sanctions against European officials, as well as the "predatory trade agreements" that Trump forced the EU into "under pressure."

Moreover, Goethe urges us not to forget about the organized US interference in European elections in favor of the far right.