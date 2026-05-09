NATO is preparing for a new Trump decision that will hit the Alliance

NATO members are already expecting US President Donald Trump to soon announce a new withdrawal of American troops from Europe.

NATO is prepared for the worst-case scenarios

Recently, the head of the White House announced a reduction in the American military contingent in Germany — 5,000 US soldiers are being withdrawn from there.

However, as Bloomberg learned from its insiders, NATO believes that this is just the beginning.

And Donald Trump himself does not hide that new decisions are ahead that could be serious blows to the Alliance.

Anonymous sources claim that the US authorities may also reconsider plans to deploy US long-range missiles in Germany, approved during the presidency of Joe Biden.

Diplomats from NATO countries have already voiced suggestions that Italy and Spain may be the next to be subject to a reduction in the American presence.

Moreover, the Trump team is evaluating the possibility of ending US participation in some military exercises in Europe.