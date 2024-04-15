Dmytro Pletenchuk, the Ukrainian Navy spokesman, noted that the threat of mine danger remains in the Black Sea. NATO decided to help Ukraine solve this problem.

NATO plans to transfer additional ships to Ukraine

Dmytro Pletenchuk drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian authorities are doing everything possible to organize security for the export-import corridor.

However, all the same, the Black Sea needs a full-fledged demining operation. It is already planned, the headquarters has been created, the crews of the ships are preparing. However, now, due to the effect of the Montreux Convention, these ships cannot enter the waters of the Black Sea, emphasized the Navy spokesman. Share

Dmytro Pletenchuk notes that mines are a common problem in Ukraine and its Black Sea neighbours. Among them, in particular, three NATO members — Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

He also added that the Ukrainian crews who were preparing to use the ships "Cherkasy" and "Chernigiv" from Great Britain had already been trained.

In addition, three more ships are being prepared for transfer from the Netherlands and Belgium. These crews also continue to receive training. In total, we plan to get five mine-resistant ships. Dmytro Pletenchuk Navy Spokesman

What is known about the situation in the Black and Azov seas

According to the latest data, the situation is currently stable, as Russian missile carriers are located at the base in Novorossiysk.

In addition, it is emphasized that only a patrol yacht of the FSB of the Russian Federation is in the waters of the Black Sea, not far from the coast.