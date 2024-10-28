NATO Secretary General confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers in Kurshchyna

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that Russia has engaged troops from North Korea in the war against Ukraine. Currently, their units have been deployed in the Kursk region.
The NATO Secretary General called the deployment of North Korean troops in Kurshchyna a sign of Putin's "desperation".
He called on Russia and North Korea to "immediately stop these actions" and stressed that their military cooperation threatens security in the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.
He called the deployment of North Korean troops "a sign of desperation" on the part of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Rütte also noted that NATO is discussing further strengthening of military support to Ukraine and is conducting consultations with Alliance members, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific partners to respond to new challenges.
North Korea enters the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation
On October 13, the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons, but also with its soldiers.
According to the president, Putin intends to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.
On October 23, official Seoul warned that North Korea had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that the first units of foreign soldiers, who were trained at the eastern Russian training grounds, have already arrived in the combat zone — on October 23, they were spotted in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
