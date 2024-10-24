The DIU recorded the first units of the North Korean military in Kurshchyna
Category
World
Publication date

The DIU recorded the first units of the North Korean military in Kurshchyna

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
North Korean military
Читати українською

The first military units from the DPRK, which were trained at the eastern Russian training grounds, have already arrived in the combat zone of Russia's war against Ukraine. Thus, the Main Directorate of Intelligence informs that already on October 23, their appearance was recorded in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • North Korean military units trained in eastern Russia have been reported in the combat zone in Kursk region, Russia by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
  • Approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including officers and generals, have been transferred to Russia for potential involvement in the war against Ukraine.
  • The United States Pentagon has confirmed evidence of North Korean troops in Russia, raising concerns about the implications for Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.
  • Moscow has appointed Deputy Minister of Defense, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, to oversee the training and adaptation of the North Korean troops involved in the conflict.
  • The Kremlin sees the North Korean component as a significant asset in the confrontation with the West and the ongoing war against Ukraine.

North Korean military arrived in Kurshchyna — DIU

The training of soldiers of the North Korean army in Russia takes place at five military training grounds located in the east of the aggressor state:

  • "Baranovsky" (Ussuriysk),

  • "Donguz" (Ulan-Ude),

  • "Ekaterinoslavsky" (Ekaterinoslavka),

  • 248th (Knyazye-Volkonskoye),

  • 249th (Sergeevka).

Several weeks are set aside for the coordination of the military from North Korea, which Russia intends to involve in the war against Ukraine, the DIU reports.

According to military intelligence estimates, the number of North Korean soldiers transferred to the Russian Federation is now about 12,000 people, including 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals.

Moscow has appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to be responsible for monitoring the training and adaptation of the North Korean troops.

The soldiers sent by Pyongyang are equipped with ammunition, bedding, winter clothes and shoes, as well as hygiene.

In particular, Moscow will allocate 50 m of toilet paper and 300 g of soap per month to each North Korean, in accordance with established norms.

The Kremlin has high hopes for a North Korean component in the war against Ukraine and the global confrontation with the West.

The Pentagon has evidence of the transfer of North Korean soldiers to Russia

The United States of America has evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia. However, as stated in the Pentagon, their specific actions are still unknown.

As US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin reported on October 23, Pentagon analysts continue to investigate the situation, and the fact of the transfer of North Korean troops to Russian territory has already been confirmed.

There is evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia. What exactly they are doing there remains to be seen. This is something we need to work on.

Austin also noted that if the North Korean military intends to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine, it will become a "very serious problem" that will have consequences not only for Europe, but also for the Indo-Pacific region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In exchange for soldiers, Russia helps North Korea strengthen its nuclear potential and circumvent sanctions — Budanov
Kyrylo Budanov,
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Do not repeat the fate of the Russians. The "I want to live" project appealed to the North Korean soldiers — video
Do not repeat the fate of the Russians. The "I want to live" project appealed to the North Korean soldiers — video
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Pentagon confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia
The Pentagon confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?