The DIU recorded the first units of the North Korean military in Kurshchyna

The first military units from the DPRK, which were trained at the eastern Russian training grounds, have already arrived in the combat zone of Russia's war against Ukraine. Thus, the Main Directorate of Intelligence informs that already on October 23, their appearance was recorded in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- North Korean military units trained in eastern Russia have been reported in the combat zone in Kursk region, Russia by the Main Directorate of Intelligence.
- Approximately 12,000 North Korean soldiers, including officers and generals, have been transferred to Russia for potential involvement in the war against Ukraine.
- The United States Pentagon has confirmed evidence of North Korean troops in Russia, raising concerns about the implications for Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.
- Moscow has appointed Deputy Minister of Defense, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, to oversee the training and adaptation of the North Korean troops involved in the conflict.
- The Kremlin sees the North Korean component as a significant asset in the confrontation with the West and the ongoing war against Ukraine.
North Korean military arrived in Kurshchyna — DIU
The training of soldiers of the North Korean army in Russia takes place at five military training grounds located in the east of the aggressor state:
"Baranovsky" (Ussuriysk),
"Donguz" (Ulan-Ude),
"Ekaterinoslavsky" (Ekaterinoslavka),
248th (Knyazye-Volkonskoye),
249th (Sergeevka).
Several weeks are set aside for the coordination of the military from North Korea, which Russia intends to involve in the war against Ukraine, the DIU reports.
According to military intelligence estimates, the number of North Korean soldiers transferred to the Russian Federation is now about 12,000 people, including 500 officers, including three Pyongyang generals.
Moscow has appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov to be responsible for monitoring the training and adaptation of the North Korean troops.
The soldiers sent by Pyongyang are equipped with ammunition, bedding, winter clothes and shoes, as well as hygiene.
The Kremlin has high hopes for a North Korean component in the war against Ukraine and the global confrontation with the West.
The Pentagon has evidence of the transfer of North Korean soldiers to Russia
The United States of America has evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia. However, as stated in the Pentagon, their specific actions are still unknown.
As US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin reported on October 23, Pentagon analysts continue to investigate the situation, and the fact of the transfer of North Korean troops to Russian territory has already been confirmed.
There is evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia. What exactly they are doing there remains to be seen. This is something we need to work on.
