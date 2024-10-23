The Pentagon confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia

The United States of America has evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia. However, as stated in the Pentagon, their specific actions are still unknown.

The Pentagon has evidence of the transfer of North Korean soldiers to Russia

According to US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, Pentagon analysts continue to investigate the situation, and the fact of the transfer of North Korean troops to the territory of Russia has already been confirmed.

There is evidence that North Korean troops are in Russia. What exactly they are doing there remains to be seen. That's what we need to work on," said Lloyd Austin. Share

Austin also noted that if the North Korean military intends to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine, it will become a "very serious problem" that will have consequences not only for Europe, but also for the Indo-Pacific region.

Budanov revealed the real motives of the DPRK

According to the head of military intelligence, Kim Jong Un's regime is not giving its people or weapons to Russia for nothing.

All the decisions and actions of official Pyongyang are the result of the treaty on mutual assistance, which was previously signed by the Russian and North Korean dictators.

Vladimir Putin gives the DPRK money, technology, and in return receives military personnel and weapons. In fact, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is helping North Korea to circumvent sanctions and "strengthen" its nuclear potential.

Kyrylo Budanov emphasized that Moscow is also transferring some technologies for low-power tactical nuclear weapons and underwater missile launch systems.

What is important to understand is that it is still an open question how North Korean soldiers will fight on the European battlefield, because they have not yet faced the realities of modern warfare dominated by tactical attack drones.