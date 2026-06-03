NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived in Kyiv

On the morning of June 3, it became known that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived on an official, but unannounced, visit to the capital of Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General's visit to Kyiv — first details

The press service of Ukrzaliznytsia announced the arrival of the Secretary General to the capital of Ukraine on social networks.

The photo shows the train station in Kyiv, where the train with Mark Rutte arrived.

The photo shows that the NATO Secretary General was met at the station, in particular, by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

"Today, we are pleased to welcome NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Kyiv Railway Station. This visit is extremely important, like all previous ones, because it is a gesture of solidarity and support by the Alliance for our country," the UZ statement reads. Share

Photo: screenshot

However, interestingly, after some time, the message about Rutte's arrival was removed from Ukrzaliznytsia's social networks.

The reason for the deletion of this post is not currently disclosed.

It is also unknown for what purpose the NATO Secretary General arrived in Kyiv on June 3.

What is important to understand is that Mark Rutte recently said that during the ministerial meeting of the Alliance countries, there were "many encouraging comments" from allies regarding assistance to Ukraine.