NATO Secretary General predicts catastrophic scenario in case of Ukraine's defeat

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that if Ukraine fails to withstand Russian pressure and collapses, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could launch an invasion of one of the Alliance countries. All of this would likely lead to the start of World War III.

Rutte called for doing everything possible for Ukraine's victory

The NATO Secretary General believes that, as of today, only Ukraine can prevent Russia from invading the territory of the Alliance.

As long as it stands firm, such a scenario is virtually impossible.

Overall, this means that Kyiv's allies must do everything possible to help Ukraine win this war if they do not want to become new victims of Putin's war machine.

Moreover, Rutte once again called for increased defense spending by NATO members.

If we do these two things, we will be strong enough to defend ourselves, and Putin will never try (to attack NATO — ed.). Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

According to him, the rearmament of Europe must happen quickly.

He also publicly warned that the security situation could worsen as early as 2027, as indicated by current intelligence data.

Against this backdrop, Rutte recalled Russia's military spending as evidence of the threat posed by Putin.