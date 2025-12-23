The Russian army suddenly attacked the village of Grabovske in Sumy region
The Russian army suddenly attacked the village of Grabovske in Sumy region

The Russian breakthrough into Grabovskoe — what is known
Source:  Public

About a hundred Russian invaders have broken into the territory of the village of Grabovske in the Sumy region. The enemy tried to advance towards Ryasne, and fierce fighting is currently taking place in the settlement.

Points of attention

  • It was from Grabovske that the Russian occupiers forcibly removed 52 peaceful residents.
  • Ukrainian servicemen were also captured by the enemy.

The Russian breakthrough into Grabovskoe — what is known

A statement on this occasion was made by the head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Lieutenant Colonel Viktor Tregubov.

He told reporters that the new enemy "attack was sudden."

Russian soldiers broke into the territory of Grabovsky (it was from this settlement that Russian invaders recently kidnapped 52 civilians — ed.) and tried to capture the village with further advance towards Ryasne.

"Currently, Russian units are entrenching themselves in the southern part of Grabovskoe. Ukrainian forces are trying to dislodge them from their occupied positions. Fighting is ongoing in the village," Tregubov told the media.

In his opinion, Ukrainian settlements located directly on the border with Russia and from which it is possible to get to the territory of the Russian Federation on foot can be secured only if a zone of control of Ukrainian troops is created several kilometers deep into Russian territory.

Zelenskyy revealed details of peace talks

