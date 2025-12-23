Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky received documents

On December 23, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had already been given documents regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as post-war reconstruction and a basic framework for ending the Russian war.
Points of attention
- The first results of new meetings with Donald Trump's team are known.
- Work on a peace agreement between Kyiv and Washington is still ongoing.
Zelenskyy revealed details of peace talks
According to the Ukrainian leader, he has already heard a detailed report from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov on the results of meetings with the team of US President Donald Trump.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that as of today, drafts of several documents have been prepared.
As the head of state noted, the current peace process adds security to Ukraine's interests — work in this direction continues.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to European allies for their support and coordination.
The President added that he looks forward to continuing the dialogue with the American authorities.
