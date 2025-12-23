Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky received documents
Security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelensky received documents

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed details of peace talks
On December 23, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had already been given documents regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as post-war reconstruction and a basic framework for ending the Russian war.

Points of attention

  • The first results of new meetings with Donald Trump's team are known.
  • Work on a peace agreement between Kyiv and Washington is still ongoing.

Zelenskyy revealed details of peace talks

According to the Ukrainian leader, he has already heard a detailed report from the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov on the results of meetings with the team of US President Donald Trump.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that as of today, drafts of several documents have been prepared.

In particular, there are documents on security guarantees for Ukraine, on reconstruction, and on the basic framework for ending this war. The points are currently fixed in a way that corresponds to the task of a real end to the war and the need to prevent a third Russian invasion.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the current peace process adds security to Ukraine's interests — work in this direction continues.

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to European allies for their support and coordination.

The President added that he looks forward to continuing the dialogue with the American authorities.

Every Russian strike on Ukraine and intensive Russian assaults on the front prove that Ukraine's determination to end the war is much greater than Russia's, and this must be corrected by increasing world pressure on the aggressor. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! — Zelenskyy stated.

