According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after the end of the war that Russia has been waging for 11 years against Ukraine, relations with Moscow should eventually be normalized.

As the NATO Secretary General states, "it would be normal" to "step by step restore normal relations" after the end of the war with Russia.

But we are not there yet, we must continue to put pressure on them to make Russia take the negotiations seriously. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

He also emphasized that pressure on the aggressor country Russia must be continued, first of all, "to make sure that Moscow is willing to participate in negotiations with the American administration and, of course, with the Ukrainians."

What is important to understand is that on March 13, the NATO Secretary General visited US President Donald Trump.

This meeting took place immediately after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin spoke about a "30-day truce."