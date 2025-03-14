According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, after the end of the war that Russia has been waging for 11 years against Ukraine, relations with Moscow should eventually be normalized.
Points of attention
- Pressure on Russia as an aggressor nation is crucial to ensure its cooperation in negotiations with the US and Ukraine, underlining the complexities of international relations.
- Trump's claim of strengthening NATO during his presidency underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain unity and stability within the alliance amid geopolitical challenges.
Rutte made a new statement regarding Russia
As the NATO Secretary General states, "it would be normal" to "step by step restore normal relations" after the end of the war with Russia.
He also emphasized that pressure on the aggressor country Russia must be continued, first of all, "to make sure that Moscow is willing to participate in negotiations with the American administration and, of course, with the Ukrainians."
What is important to understand is that on March 13, the NATO Secretary General visited US President Donald Trump.
This meeting took place immediately after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin spoke about a "30-day truce."
According to Rutte, NATO countries are lagging behind Russia and China in weapons production, and Trump has begun to claim that his coming to power "has made NATO stronger."
