"NATO should protect us". Greenland government rejects Trump's ambitions

The Greenland government said on January 12 that it would step up efforts to ensure the defense of the Arctic territory under NATO auspices, and again rejected US President Donald Trump's ambitions to seize the island.

Amid the systematic high-profile statements by US President Donald Trump regarding his desire to purchase Greenland, the island's authorities have issued a statement.

This is something that the ruling coalition in Greenland cannot accept under any circumstances.

The statement noted that Greenland, as part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is also a member of NATO, and therefore the defense of Greenland should be carried out through NATO.

Therefore, the Greenlandic government will now step up its efforts to ensure the protection of Greenland under NATO auspices.

All NATO member states, including the United States, have a shared interest in the defense of Greenland, and therefore the Greenlandic coalition government will work with Denmark to ensure that dialogue and development of Greenland's defense take place within the framework of NATO cooperation. Share

And Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, in turn, stated that Greenland's security and defense "belong to NATO."

Recently, our country has been attracting a lot of attention from the international community. Including NATO. Our country is of strategic importance, and our security is important. For us. For our allies. And for stability in the Arctic.

Meanwhile, Trump said that Greenland's defense system consists of "two dog teams."