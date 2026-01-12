"They occupied Greenland". Trump's special envoy Landry lashed out at Denmark
"They occupied Greenland". Trump's special envoy Landry lashed out at Denmark

Landry
US Special Envoy for Greenland Jeff Landry said that after World War II, Denmark "occupied" the island, regaining control over it "in circumvention of UN protocols."

Points of attention

  • US Special Envoy accuses Denmark of 'occupying' Greenland post World War II and disregarding UN protocols.
  • Washington is contemplating the idea of gaining control over Greenland for strategic defense against Russia and China.
  • President Trump advocates for the importance of controlling Greenland due to its strategic location amidst naval threats.

Trump's special envoy Landry lashed out at Denmark with accusations

The governor of Louisiana, appointed by Donald Trump as a special envoy, emphasized the importance of historical context in relations between the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Landry noted in the post that during World War II, when Denmark was occupied by the Nazis, Greenland's sovereignty was ensured by the United States.

The politician claims that after the end of the war, Denmark "reoccupied" the island, ignoring UN norms and protocols.

He emphasized that the Greenland issue for the United States is about "hospitality, not hostility."

According to Politico sources, Washington is considering the possibility of establishing control over the island in the coming months. The likely timeframe for implementing these plans is July 4 (the 250th anniversary of US independence) or the midterm elections in November 2026.

President Donald Trump argues for the need to control Greenland for strategic purposes: according to him, the island is "surrounded" by the navies of Russia and China, so it is critically important for the defense of the United States.

In turn, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has already called on the US to stop threats of annexation, emphasizing that Greenland is not for sale.

