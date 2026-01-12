US Special Envoy for Greenland Jeff Landry said that after World War II, Denmark "occupied" the island, regaining control over it "in circumvention of UN protocols."

Trump's special envoy Landry lashed out at Denmark with accusations

The governor of Louisiana, appointed by Donald Trump as a special envoy, emphasized the importance of historical context in relations between the United States, Denmark and Greenland.

Landry noted in the post that during World War II, when Denmark was occupied by the Nazis, Greenland's sovereignty was ensured by the United States.

The politician claims that after the end of the war, Denmark "reoccupied" the island, ignoring UN norms and protocols.

He emphasized that the Greenland issue for the United States is about "hospitality, not hostility." Share

History matters. The U.S. defended Greenland’s sovereignty during WWII when Denmark couldn’t. After the war, Denmark re-occupied it—side stepping and ignoring UN protocol.



This should be about hospitality, not hostility. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2MnIZGQjMU — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 11, 2026

According to Politico sources, Washington is considering the possibility of establishing control over the island in the coming months. The likely timeframe for implementing these plans is July 4 (the 250th anniversary of US independence) or the midterm elections in November 2026.

President Donald Trump argues for the need to control Greenland for strategic purposes: according to him, the island is "surrounded" by the navies of Russia and China, so it is critically important for the defense of the United States.

In turn, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has already called on the US to stop threats of annexation, emphasizing that Greenland is not for sale.