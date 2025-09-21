NATO was ready to shoot down Russian MiGs over Estonia

The incursion of Russian fighter jets into Estonian airspace did not scare either the country's authorities or NATO members. They were ready to resort to radical measures — shooting down enemy MiGs — if such a need arises. This was stated by Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.
Points of attention
- Putin's goal is to isolate Ukraine from international support by redirecting focus towards individual defense strategies, as indicated by recent provocations.
- NATO and Estonia remain confident in their ability to defend Estonian airspace with the support of allied forces, maintaining readiness to respond decisively to external threats.
NATO was ready to use force against Russia
According to Pevkur, Putin's new provocations against NATO countries are elements of his strategy, the main goal of which is to force Kyiv's allies to care only about their own defense and forget about helping Ukraine.
Against this background, he drew attention to NATO's lightning-fast and clear response to the Russian fighter jet incursion.
Pevkur emphasized that the Alliance acted very effectively and successfully.
