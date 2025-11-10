Naval drones attacked the Russian port of Tuapse — video

On the night of November 10, naval drones attacked the port in the Russian city of Tuapse, apparently damaging one of the piers.

Naval drones again attacked the port of Tuapse

It is noted that at night, local residents wrote about explosions in the city, and the unmanned danger mode lasted for almost 8 hours.

The head of the Tuapse Municipal District of the Krasnodar Territory, Sergey Boyko, announced the cancellation of the threat of an attack by unmanned boats and drones only at 7:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

At the same time, he edited his initial message, removing the information about the BEC, but it remained in the message of the Operational Headquarters for the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 7 drones were shot down over the Black Sea.

Four BEKs were neutralized in the Black Sea near Tuapse. One of the unmanned boats detonated near the coastline. The shock wave damaged the glazing on the second floor of a two-story building, a garage and a hangar, there were no injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene. Share

Head of the Central Directorate of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko confirmed the strikes on the Russian port of Tuapse.