Naval drones attacked the Russian port of Tuapse — video
Category
Events
Publication date

Naval drones attacked the Russian port of Tuapse — video

Tuapse
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of November 10, naval drones attacked the port in the Russian city of Tuapse, apparently damaging one of the piers.

Points of attention

  • Naval drones attacked the port in the Russian city of Tuapse, causing damage to one of the piers and leading to a fire breakout.
  • The drone emergency in Tuapse lasted almost 8 hours, with reports of explosions and damages by the unmanned aerial vehicles.
  • Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 7 drones over the Black Sea and neutralizing four BEKs, with a shock wave damaging nearby buildings.

Naval drones again attacked the port of Tuapse

It is noted that at night, local residents wrote about explosions in the city, and the unmanned danger mode lasted for almost 8 hours.

The head of the Tuapse Municipal District of the Krasnodar Territory, Sergey Boyko, announced the cancellation of the threat of an attack by unmanned boats and drones only at 7:00 a.m. Kyiv time.

At the same time, he edited his initial message, removing the information about the BEC, but it remained in the message of the Operational Headquarters for the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 7 drones were shot down over the Black Sea.

Four BEKs were neutralized in the Black Sea near Tuapse. One of the unmanned boats detonated near the coastline. The shock wave damaged the glazing on the second floor of a two-story building, a garage and a hangar, there were no injuries. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Head of the Central Directorate of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko confirmed the strikes on the Russian port of Tuapse.

In Tuapse, a fire broke out in the port at night.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU used naval drones to strike the Russian ports of Tuapse and Novorossiysk — sources
Magura
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia: the port of Tuapse and 3 substations under attack — video
"Bavovna" in Russia on November 2 — first details
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine blocks operation of port and refinery in Russian Tuapse
New data on the consequences of the attacks on Tuapse

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?