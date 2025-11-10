Naval drones attacked the Russian port of Tuapse — video

On the night of November 10, naval drones attacked the port in the Russian city of Tuapse, apparently damaging one of the piers.
Points of attention
- Naval drones attacked the port in the Russian city of Tuapse, causing damage to one of the piers and leading to a fire breakout.
- The drone emergency in Tuapse lasted almost 8 hours, with reports of explosions and damages by the unmanned aerial vehicles.
- Russian Ministry of Defense reported shooting down 7 drones over the Black Sea and neutralizing four BEKs, with a shock wave damaging nearby buildings.
Naval drones again attacked the port of Tuapse
It is noted that at night, local residents wrote about explosions in the city, and the unmanned danger mode lasted for almost 8 hours.
The head of the Tuapse Municipal District of the Krasnodar Territory, Sergey Boyko, announced the cancellation of the threat of an attack by unmanned boats and drones only at 7:00 a.m. Kyiv time.
At the same time, he edited his initial message, removing the information about the BEC, but it remained in the message of the Operational Headquarters for the Krasnodar Territory. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that 7 drones were shot down over the Black Sea.
Head of the Central Directorate of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko confirmed the strikes on the Russian port of Tuapse.
In Tuapse, a fire broke out in the port at night.
