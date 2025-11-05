Anonymous sources told the media that in the aggressor country, the Black Sea port of Tuapse has stopped fuel exports after attacks by Ukrainian drones. Moreover, the local oil refinery is also not operating.

New data on the consequences of the attacks on Tuapse

According to Ukrainian Armed Forces insiders, the Rosneft oil refinery, which exports the majority of its products, has stopped its operations due to damage to the Tuapse port infrastructure.

What is important to understand is that this happened literally immediately after the attack by Ukrainian strike drones.

Previously, Russian authorities hoped that Tuapse would increase its exports of petroleum products in November, but currently the likelihood of this is extremely low.

LSEG drew attention to the fact that at the time of the Ukrainian strike, 3 tankers were located in the port at once, loading oil, diesel fuel, and fuel oil.

As of Wednesday, all ships had been removed from their berths and were anchored near the port, anonymous sources said. Share

As journalists note, the capacity of the Tuapse plant, which is aimed at export, reaches 240,000 barrels of oil per day.

The attacked enemy facility produces oil, fuel oil, vacuum gas oil, and diesel fuel with a high sulfur content.