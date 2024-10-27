Yulia Navalny — the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was killed by the Kremlin — cynically began to claim that the Russian people are not to blame for the fact that dictator Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine.

Navalny is trying to justify the war crimes of the Russians

During an interview with German journalists, she admitted how she really feels about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Yulia Navalna began to cynically lie that it all "has two sides."

According to the "oppositionist", Ukraine's actions will further unite the people of the Russian Federation and strengthen Putin's power.

Navalny was also asked whether she considers the supply of weapons to Ukraine to be the right decision.

It is difficult to say. Bombs also affect Russians, — answered Yulia, ignoring the fact that Russia drops hundreds of bombs on peaceful Ukrainians every day. Share

In addition, she shamelessly assures that this is only "Putin's war". Journalists immediately drew Navalny's attention to the fact that ordinary Russian soldiers kill Ukrainians every day.

Of course people fight. But this is his war, said the "oppositionist". Share

Despite this, she did not deny that someday Russia will have to apologize to the Ukrainian people.

Yulia Navalna immediately came under a barrage of criticism

In addition to the angry Ukrainians who are outraged by the lies of the "oppositionist", the foreign policy expert of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Roderich Kiesewetter made a comment.

He drew attention to the fact that Navalny's wife "does not have any sympathy" for Ukrainians who are being killed by Russia.

It is obvious that she does not understand Ukraine's legal right to self-defense, which clearly allows and supports Ukraine's military offensive on Russian territory. Share

Moreover, Kiesewetter called Navalna "the advocate of Russia's imperial claims" and urged the German authorities never to trust her.

Historian Ilko-Sasha Kovalchuk wrote on his page on the X social network: