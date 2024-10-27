Navalny's wife outraged the world with lies about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Navalny's wife outraged the world with lies about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Navalny's wife outraged the world with lies about the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  ZEIT ONLINE

Yulia Navalny — the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was killed by the Kremlin — cynically began to claim that the Russian people are not to blame for the fact that dictator Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Yulia Navalny's controversial statements attempting to justify Russia's war against Ukraine have sparked outrage worldwide.
  • She cynically claims that the Russian people are not responsible for Putin's actions in Ukraine, drawing criticism and disbelief.
  • Navalny's attempt to downplay the war crimes and shift blame has led to condemnation, with experts questioning her understanding of the situation.
  • Foreign analysts and politicians have accused Navalny of supporting Russia's imperial ambitions and called for caution in trusting her remarks.
  • The interview with Yulia Navalny has raised concerns about the future of the Russian opposition and the credibility of its leaders amidst ongoing conflicts.

Navalny is trying to justify the war crimes of the Russians

During an interview with German journalists, she admitted how she really feels about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Yulia Navalna began to cynically lie that it all "has two sides."

According to the "oppositionist", Ukraine's actions will further unite the people of the Russian Federation and strengthen Putin's power.

Navalny was also asked whether she considers the supply of weapons to Ukraine to be the right decision.

It is difficult to say. Bombs also affect Russians, — answered Yulia, ignoring the fact that Russia drops hundreds of bombs on peaceful Ukrainians every day.

In addition, she shamelessly assures that this is only "Putin's war". Journalists immediately drew Navalny's attention to the fact that ordinary Russian soldiers kill Ukrainians every day.

Of course people fight. But this is his war, said the "oppositionist".

Despite this, she did not deny that someday Russia will have to apologize to the Ukrainian people.

Yulia Navalna immediately came under a barrage of criticism

In addition to the angry Ukrainians who are outraged by the lies of the "oppositionist", the foreign policy expert of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Roderich Kiesewetter made a comment.

He drew attention to the fact that Navalny's wife "does not have any sympathy" for Ukrainians who are being killed by Russia.

It is obvious that she does not understand Ukraine's legal right to self-defense, which clearly allows and supports Ukraine's military offensive on Russian territory.

Moreover, Kiesewetter called Navalna "the advocate of Russia's imperial claims" and urged the German authorities never to trust her.

Historian Ilko-Sasha Kovalchuk wrote on his page on the X social network:

This interview shows a Russian opposition figure who gives little cause for hope.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A disgusting thing. Estonian intelligence has described the new tactics of the Russian army
October will be one of the bloodiest months of the war for the Russians
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Conversations between Musk and Putin. The head of NASA made a clear demand
The USA wants to know the truth about the relationship between Putin and Musk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How DPRK soldiers are transferred to the front - the interception of the DIU
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
What is known about the movement of North Korean soldiers

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?