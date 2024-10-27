Yulia Navalny — the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was killed by the Kremlin — cynically began to claim that the Russian people are not to blame for the fact that dictator Vladimir Putin is waging war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Yulia Navalny's controversial statements attempting to justify Russia's war against Ukraine have sparked outrage worldwide.
- She cynically claims that the Russian people are not responsible for Putin's actions in Ukraine, drawing criticism and disbelief.
- Navalny's attempt to downplay the war crimes and shift blame has led to condemnation, with experts questioning her understanding of the situation.
- Foreign analysts and politicians have accused Navalny of supporting Russia's imperial ambitions and called for caution in trusting her remarks.
- The interview with Yulia Navalny has raised concerns about the future of the Russian opposition and the credibility of its leaders amidst ongoing conflicts.
Navalny is trying to justify the war crimes of the Russians
During an interview with German journalists, she admitted how she really feels about the offensive of the Armed Forces in the Kursk region. Yulia Navalna began to cynically lie that it all "has two sides."
According to the "oppositionist", Ukraine's actions will further unite the people of the Russian Federation and strengthen Putin's power.
Navalny was also asked whether she considers the supply of weapons to Ukraine to be the right decision.
In addition, she shamelessly assures that this is only "Putin's war". Journalists immediately drew Navalny's attention to the fact that ordinary Russian soldiers kill Ukrainians every day.
Despite this, she did not deny that someday Russia will have to apologize to the Ukrainian people.
Yulia Navalna immediately came under a barrage of criticism
In addition to the angry Ukrainians who are outraged by the lies of the "oppositionist", the foreign policy expert of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) Roderich Kiesewetter made a comment.
He drew attention to the fact that Navalny's wife "does not have any sympathy" for Ukrainians who are being killed by Russia.
Moreover, Kiesewetter called Navalna "the advocate of Russia's imperial claims" and urged the German authorities never to trust her.
Historian Ilko-Sasha Kovalchuk wrote on his page on the X social network:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-